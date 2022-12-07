Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks.

"When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving.

"I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.

Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter in Carrolton, had to suspend adoptions for about three weeks in November due to an outbreak at their facility.

"Right now we're seeing a lot of increasing cases," said Dr. Jimmy Davis, a veterinarian and owner of Arlington Heights Animal Hospital in Fort Worth.

He said there are symptoms all pet owners should know about.

"The nasal drainage, the ocular drainage, the cough is one of the biggest things that we see," he told CBS 11 News. "But it can progress to them really feeling poorly and not doing well."

Dr. Davis said if something seems off with your pet, the best thing to do is to have your veterinarian take a look at them.

While most cases are mild, Dr. Davis said some can develop into more serious issues like pneumonia. He said if you're planning to board your dogs over Christmas, now is the time to get them a canine influenza vaccine. It can help stop the spread, or at the very least lessen the severity of their symptoms.

"The timing is so important because their antibody production is what needs to build up," he said.

Some other things Dr. Davis said you should keep in mind:

If your dogs are exposed quarantine them, because they can start spreading the virus even before they're symptomatic.

When they are sick, isolate them. Keep in mind that in some cases they can be contagious for up to three weeks.

Clean and sanitize any shared spaces, and make sure you are washing your hands and clothing, because you can spread it from dog to dog as well.

If you are planning for grooming or boarding, ask about vaccine protocols and sanitation practices.

In some cases, cats can also get sick. Experts recommend you keep them away from any sick dogs.