Boswell High School student stabbed in the back during fight over a girl
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A high schooler was stabbed in the back during an altercation at Boswell High School.
Fort Worth police said that on Sept. 21, two boys were fighting over a girl.
As a result, one of the boys was stabbed with a small kitchen - or steak - knife.
The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition, while the suspect is in police custody.
According to an email sent to parents from Principal Nika Davis, the school went into a hold at 1:15 p.m. while police investigated the incident.
The school day resumed as scheduled. Davis said for students or staff who need support, counselors and administrators are there for them.
