Watch CBS News
Local News

Boswell High School student stabbed in the back during fight over a girl

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Wednesday afternoon headlines for September 21, 2022
Wednesday afternoon headlines for September 21, 2022 03:28

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A high schooler was stabbed in the back during an altercation at Boswell High School. 

Fort Worth police said that on Sept. 21, two boys were fighting over a girl. 

As a result, one of the boys was stabbed with a small kitchen - or steak - knife.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition, while the suspect is in police custody. 

According to an email sent to parents from Principal Nika Davis, the school went into a hold at 1:15 p.m. while police investigated the incident. 

The school day resumed as scheduled. Davis said for students or staff who need support, counselors and administrators are there for them. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.