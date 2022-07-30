HHM Health provides hundreds with free supplies at back to school fair

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get into to back to school season, inflation is making it tougher for many families.

HHM Health provided such much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.

Hundreds waited for hours in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a clear backpack.

David Mora brought his grandkids. He says he grateful for the back to school fair because shopping for essentials is a struggle.

"It's hard to buy stuff for kids now, everything's gone up," Mora said.

High inflation is causing many families to scramble.

"We need some type of financial break," Terrick Bush said.

25% of shoppers expect to spend more than $500 on apparel and supplies this year which is up from last year.

A new National Retail Federation survey found one-third of people say they're spending less in other areas so they can pay for items their children need for school.

"Everything is going up in price including pens, pencils and erasers and folders," Adrienne Logan said. "[Families are] asked to bring five spiral notebooks and composition notebooks. That's a lot for one family and if you have three, four, five children that can be a really heavy burden on a family."

Students also received free shots and school physicals. The majority of DISD students head back to the classroom on August 15.