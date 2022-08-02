Watch CBS News
Local News

H-E-B issuing recall for mint chocolate chip ice cream

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Morning headlines for Tuesday August 2, 2022
Morning headlines for Tuesday August 2, 2022 02:42

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — H-E-B is issuing an all-store recall for the half gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

Officials say the products contain wheat but that it is not declared on the label.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, officials said.

Anyone who wants to return their products can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.