H-E-B issuing recall for mint chocolate chip ice cream

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — H-E-B is issuing an all-store recall for the half gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

Officials say the products contain wheat but that it is not declared on the label.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, officials said.

Anyone who wants to return their products can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.