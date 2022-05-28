Fight over gun laws takes center stage at NRA convention in Houston

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The intense debate over gun restrictions played out in downtown Houston inside and outside of the NRA's previously scheduled convention.

Police kept protesters across the street from NRA members and their convention.

But when it comes to discussing whether to increase gun restrictions, both sides remain even further apart.

Hip Rosado, a NRA member said, "I think we should respect the fact that innocent people got killed and try to do something about mental health, which is really the problem. It's not a gun problem."

Karen Hickman, who attended the protest said, "To put it all on mental health, I don't think that's right because if you have a combination of mental health, why would you have people with mental health issues have easy access to guns?"

At a rally organized by Black Lives Matter Houston, Moms Demand Action, and the Houston Federation of Teachers, speakers and the crowd directed their anger at Republican leaders for not increasing restrictions on gun sales.

They chanted, "Shame, Shame, Shame!"

While some NRA members said background checks should be increased to include private sales or transfers, not everyone agrees.

A NRA member who would only give his first name of Michael said, "The problem is with all of these checks, they can be abused, and we've already seen some things abused by the government. So the more they grab, the more they're going to want."

Scott Armentaro, who drove from Dallas to attend the protests disagreed. "Well-regulated means well-regulated, which means you do not have the freedom to just walk around with whatever guns you want anytime you want."

Aside from everyday Texans, Republican and Democratic leaders also spoke out. Democrats addressed protesters, Republicans, NRA members.

Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke told the crowd to challenge Republican leaders. "For those in power, and who hold office right now, and who are in the way and refuse to act, please promise me you will get in their faces before another child is shot in their face."

Governor Greg Abbott, who went to Uvalde Friday afternoon, sent a video message to the NRA convention, in which he said the 18-year-old gunman violated existing laws. "There are thousands of laws on the books across the country that limit the owning or using of firearms, laws that have not stopped mad men from carrying out evil acts on innocent people and peaceful communities."

Senator Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump appeared in-person at the convention.

Cruz said, "It's far easier to slander one's political adversaries and to demand that responsible citizens forfeit their constitutional rights than it is to examine the cultural sickness giving birth to unspeakable acts of evil."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat of Houston had this message for NRA members and the President. "Walk out of the building that is paid for by taxpayer dollars. Cancel yourself today, cancel yourself tomorrow, cancel yourself on Sunday. I ask Donald Trump not to come, to cancel himself."

For his part, the former President told the NRA members, "The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law abiding citizens who know how to use their weapon and can protect a lot of people, the existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law abiding citizens."

Discussions between Republican and Democratic U.S. Senators have begun to determine if any compromises on potential gun safety legislation can be reached.

In Texas, some Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have called for a special legislative session, but only Governor Abbott can make that happen.