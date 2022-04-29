Group biking, running 500 miles in one week for children's hospitals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of people are raising money for local Children's hospitals by embarking on a 500-mile bike ride/run.

Adriano Viera and his team call it the Texas 500. The group will start out in Dallas on Sunday, May 1 and Bike to Austin. After that, they'll run back to Dallas. The goal is to complete their journey within one week.

Viera said this cause is very close to his heart.

"Even before our family had kids, I was very moved by the struggles of kids going through medical conditions and being in the hospitals and all those difficulties that they go through," he said. "Then, of course, we start having kids and it becomes a stronger sentiment for us."

Viera created this challenge as a way to show support to children fighting battles in those hospitals and hopes it will inspire others to help the cause.

His teams goal is to raise $75K for three Children's hospitals in Texas. Children's Medical in Dallas, St. Jude's, and Children's Hospital of Richmond.

Click here to donate and learn more about their journey.