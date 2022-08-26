Watch CBS News
Grapevine High School students stage walkout in protest of new district policies

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at Grapevine High School organized a walkout this morning in protest against policies recently passed by the district that they said discriminate against transgender people and limits discussion of race.

According to a flyer distributed ahead of time, the walkout was scheduled to take place from 11:50 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in front of the school. Students were encouraged to spread the word, carry posters, bring water, and remain peaceful. 

Organizers wrote that "there will be absolutely no violence, property damage, or verbal assault" and encouraged students to "remain calm even if there are counter protestors present."

Earlier this week, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD released new policies that prohibit prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity, encourages the use of pronouns and restricts bathroom use based on assigned gender at birth, and creates a restricted section in school libraries for books dealing with LGBTQ+ and race issues.

Opponents have criticized these policies as transphobic and said they potentially violate students' rights to free speech, but supporters believe they are simply keeping classroom discussions age appropriate. 

At the protest, students were seen holding signs opposing the new policies and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Several parents and community members were also on site in support of the walkout.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 12:26 PM

