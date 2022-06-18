'Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee continues her walk for freedom

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This weekend people across the country are celebrating Juneteenth.

The official holiday is June 19 and marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The grandmother of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee, made her annual two and a half mile "walk for freedom."

The walk represents the two and a half years it took for slaves to learn they were free in 1865.

Hundreds came out to celebrate and watched in awe as the 95-year-old took each step.

"This means everything to me and to see her out here walking and striding, i couldn't help but come here and participate," Kim Hardy said.

"Ms. Opal Lee is a legend," Rundee Smith said.

Juneteeth is especially significant this year. It marks one year since President Joe Biden signed a bill making it a federal holiday.

This all started after Lee gained national attention to call on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

She eventually delivered 1.5 million signatures to congress and her dream became a reality.