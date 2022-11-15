Grand Prairie officer dies after losing control of squad car during chase, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Grand Prairie police officer has died after losing control of his squad car during a chase Monday night, officials announced.

At around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14, Officer Brandon Paul Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway when he saw a vehicle "displaying a fictitious paper license plate," police said.

Police said Tsai attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled.

During his pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai reportedly lost control of his squad car, causing it to strike a light pole. He was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

The 32-year-old officer had been with the Grand Prairie Police Department since January 2022. Before that, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our officers who died in the line of duty. It is with heavy hearts that we report Officer Brandon Paul Tsai passed away after being involved in a traffic collision Monday night.



We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/ruBSjSEbuf — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) November 15, 2022

The Grand Prairie Police Department said Tsai was "a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public."