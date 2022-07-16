Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in homicide

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for the arrest of a suspect in a homicide.

On July 12 at about 1:30 a.m., Grand Prairie police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of W. Westchester Parkway. A man was located with a gunshot wound. The victim, 22-year-old Walter Umukoro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said Umukoro and the unknown suspect were engaged in a disturbance in a parking lot, leading to the death of Umukoro.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers ask that anyone with information contact them at 972-988-TIPS(8477) or online at www.gpcrimestoppers.org. There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.