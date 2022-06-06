Gov. Greg Abbott calls for Texas safety experts to train schools in wake of Uvalde massacre

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In hopes of preventing another tragedy like the Uvalde school shooting, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair calling for extensive school safety checks including unannounced, random inspections of school campuses.

The governor's attention, along with that of the nation, remains on Uvalde following the elementary school shooting that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead and 17 more injured.

"We sadly recognize we cannot do anything to bring back the precious lives that were taken; however, we must do everything in our power to prevent the same tragic ending from happening again," reads the letter in part.

Abbott asked Dr. Blair to begin providing Texas State University's nationally-recognized Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) programs to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement.

The governor requested ALERRT to provide an after-action debrief of the shooting at Uvalde once the investigation is complete and of other relevant situations to school administrators, law enforcement, and others charged with keeping Texas schools safe.

The program includes 16 hours of training in team movement, room entry techniques, approach and breaching the crisis, shooting and moving, as well as post engagement priorities of work.

But a school representative is criticizing Abbott's plan and asking for him to call a special session.

"They have been through too much. Why scare them? I would like next school year to be different whether it's gun laws, mental health support or funding. Something has to be different," said Rep. Diego Bernal, (D) San Antonio. "If you do not have special session now, nothing will be different. It will be exactly as it was and is right now."

The Texas School Safety Center said it shares the governor's desire to secure schools. Abbott has asked for the progress report by October 1.

Read the Governor's letter.