Gov. Abbott requests disaster declaration for those affected by historic flooding

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Association for those affected by the historic flooding in August.

The designation would make federal disaster assistance available for those impacted in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant Counties.

In the span of 24 hours, North Texas got 9.19" of rain.

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure Texans impacted by flooding last month are able to receive the assistance and support needed to recover," said Governor Abbott. "If approved, Dallas County and surrounding North Texas residents and businesses would be able to access long-term, low-interest loans through the SBA to cope with economic injury and physical damage to homes and businesses. I thank TDEM for working with the SBA to determine the state's assistance eligibility, and I look forward to the SBA helping Texans recover and move forward."

If approved, the program would provide long-term, low-interest loans through the SBA's disaster grant programs to qualifying Texans whose homes and businesses sustained damage.

Last week, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to begin discussions with the SBA to determine Texas' eligibility for assistance after the flooding.

Senator John Cornyn said he supports Abbott's request.

"As you know, my state is still recovering from major flooding that affected North Texas in August," Cornyn said. "I am grateful for the ongoing work of the SBA to help Texans get back on their feet."