Girl who survived Uvalde shooting testifies in front of Congress

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A fourth-grade Robb Elementary school student who survived the shooting by playing dead and covering herself in her friend's blood testified in front of Congress Wednesday morning.

In a pre-recorded video, Miah Cerrillo recalled the terrifying moment.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and survivor of the mass shooting appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill, June 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

"He shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he was going to come back to the room so I grabbed her blood and put it all over me," Cerrillo said.

The 10-year-old's father was on Capitol Hill. He said his daughter doesn't feel safe at school anymore. They were among several witnesses testifying and pleading with lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws.

Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo, fourth-grade Student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, testifies to The House Oversight and Reform Committee on June 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A pediatrician who treated victims of the shooting said he will never forget what he saw that day.

"I raced to the hospital to find parents outside yelling children's names in desperation and sobbing as they begged for any news related to their child." Dr. Roy Guerrero said. "Innocent children all over the country today are dead because laws and policy allows people to buy weapons before they're legally even old enough to buy a pack of beer."

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey also attended the hearing, just one day after his emotional plea at the White House, also urging more action on gun control.