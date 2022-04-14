Garth Brooks on upcoming tour stop at AT&T Stadium

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -- Country music legend Garth Brooks is returning to North Texas later this year after a 7-year absence.

Tickets are just under $100, and they go on sale Friday morning for the July 30 concert at AT&T Stadium. Ahead of that, Brooks spoke over Zoom with CBS 11 Morning anchors Keith Russel and Brooke Katz.

CBS DFW

"Everybody that knows me knows we started there. We spend the first two years of our career in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, around there, playing every place you could imagine," Brooks said.

The last time Brooks performed in North Texas was in 2015, when he played seven shows at the American Airlines Center following the release of his album "Man Against Machine."