$1 million Powerball lottery win for person in Garland

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - A person in Garland is $1 million richer after choosing the correct set of numbers in the April 4 Powerball lottery drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Ricky Rockets Garland in the 1900 block of South Jupiter Road, in Garland. Like many others, this big winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-32-39-46-69), but not the red Powerball number (6).

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2 (without multiplier options), and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.