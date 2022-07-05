Garland police searching for missing 83-year-old man

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police are searching for 83-year-old Nemorio Hernandez.

Hernandez was last seen at his residence in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive. Police describe Hernandez as Hispanic, 5'01, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is believed to be wearing a white cowboy hat, light blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Hernandez suffers from diagnosed medical conditions that require medication, police said. He is also showing signs of early onset dementia. He is likely to have a wallet that have papers identifying him.

Police ask that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Hernandez or has seen him in the area, to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.