Gardening 101: Houseplants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the winter months and the drab brown of landscape that covers North Texas, it is often good to see a little green. Houseplants are great for this. They can brighten up a corner near a window, fill up an area with something alive in shades of green in all sorts of shapes. There is even some evidence that houseplants help your brain.

Over the years many of my friends have remarked on how they kill houseplants with regularity. I've talked with my friend Jennifer Hatalski over at Calloway's. We decided to do a story on what houseplants you can try based on what SHE has (successfully) tried in her own home. Despite her deep knowledge of both plants and the nursery industry, she does not profess to have what you call a green thumb (this is more a product I think of her incredible work ethic and focus at Calloway's).

She recommends three different plants that offer a variety in size, shape and light requirements. There is a good chance that you have a spot in your house for at least one of these. Give them a try. If they work for you, give them as gifts. Houseplants are good for your emotional health and the beauty of your living space.

CBS DFW