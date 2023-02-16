Four people hospitalized after late-night police chase in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Four people are in the hospital this morning after a late-night police chase in Lake Worth ended in a crash.

Police said that late last night, officers attempted to stop a vehicle with four people in it on a moving violation. The driver allegedly took off and led police on a chase for just about 90 seconds before crashing on Buda Dr. in a rollover wreck with at least one person ejected.

#LWPDAlert // MAJOR CRASH

2900 blk Buda - Single vehicle rollover with at least 1 ejection. Three adult males & one juvenile female - all transported in serious or critical condition. Drugs & multiple guns found on scene. Expect a large LE presence for several hours. Crash… https://t.co/41X9uNaEIA pic.twitter.com/HmMMPJikrO — Lake Worth Police Department (@LakeWorthPD) February 16, 2023

All four people in the vehicle were hurt and remain hospitalized, with three in critical and one in stable condition. One of those injured was a female minor, but her condition specifically is not known.

When officers began searching the scene, they allegedly found several items that they say are evidence of prior crimes including two or three guns, drugs, and cash.

Several of the people involved are reportedly wanted on outstanding warrants, but police did not go into any more detail about how many of them or what charges they are referring to.

None of the people involved have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.