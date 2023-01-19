Watch CBS News
Fort Worth Stock Show goers offer cowboy-to-Cowboy advice ahead of 49ers game

By Jason Allen, CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Cowboy-to-cowboy, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goers offer playoff tips
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  Usually at this point in January, the only cowboys still under the spotlight are in Fort Worth at the Stock Show and Rodeo, so Jason Allen went to see if they might have any advice for the Dallas Cowboys before this weekend's playoff game.

Some of the cowboys were surprised to hear America's team has made to the playoffs, but others spoke cowboy-to-Cowboy and offered up some helpful tips for the players.

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time in Santa Clara, California.

January 19, 2023

