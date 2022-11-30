Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporters are on strike, call for better pay and benefits

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The presses may not be stopping, but some reporters at Texas' third largest newspapers are.

Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram walked off the job this week, alleging unfair labor practices an demanding better pay and benefits.

"We cannot work in these conditions. Future Star-Telegram employees cannot work in these conditions," said Kaley Johnson, vice president of the Fort Worth NewsGuild.

Members of the Fort Worth NewsGuild, a union of journalists, planned the strike against the newspaper's parent company, hedge fund-owner McClatchy. They said more than 90% of their signed members united in the cause.

It's a twist of perspective for Johnson, a Star-Telegram reporter who said she'd rather be covering the news than making it.

She and her colleagues began striking yesterday. Within hours, she said their jobs had been posted online, and they learned that their health care benefits will be terminated at the end of the month.

"There are stories I want to be telling right now. There are stories in the community that need to be told right now," she said.

"Really, what's at stake here is the ongoing watchdog role that newspapers play in American society and American democracy," said Jake Batsell, the O'Neil Chair in Business Journalism and an associate professor at SMU.

Batsell said the challenge is weighing that role against the economics of declining newspaper readership.

"Local newspapers are really up against major economic challenges," he said. "What that means is that there's smaller newsrooms, and the journalists that remain are asked to do more."

In a statement, the Star-Telegram's executive editor said, "The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is serving our communities, covering the news that matters to Tarrant County and North Texas. We continue to bargain in good faith and look forward to reaching an agreement." Their next scheduled bargaining session is December 8th.

"People today feel even more resolved than ever to fight against these unfair tactics," said Johnson.