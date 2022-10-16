Fort Worth police shoot and kill man accused of taking his mother hostage

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police shot and killed a man in Fort Worth on Saturday night during a SWAT standoff that began after he allegedly took his mother hostage.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said on Sunday that on Oct. 15 at about 11 p.m., they received a 911 call from a woman saying that her adult son was attacking her house with a hammer.

During the call, the man was heard over the phone stating that he would hurt his mother if police responded.

Shortly thereafter, officers arrived on scene in the 4000 block of Wiman Drive and saw the man come to the door with a handgun. He slammed the door shut and refused to leave the house, and a SWAT unit and hostage negotiators were called out to help.

SWAT and negotiators began trying to convince the man to surrender and let his mother leave the house. Eventually, she was able to exit, at which time the man was seen standing in the doorway pointing his gun at an officer.

The officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.