Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.

Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register.

A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker.

The man and woman then fled on foot.

According to police, they have stolen from the store before.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377.