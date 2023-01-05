Fort Worth police searching for man who they say shot, killed dog during robbery

**WARNING: The following video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.**

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed a dog during a robbery Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, police were sent to a robbery call at a convenience store located at 6001 N. Main St.

Fort Worth Police Department

Surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to rob the store before being confronted by an employee's pet dog, Peanut.

Peanut is seen trying to protect his owner, but was shot and killed by the suspect.

Fort Worth Police Department

The suspect was wearing what appears to be a light-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information or who knows who this suspect is, is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4115.