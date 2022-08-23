Fort Worth police officer arrested for domestic violence, department says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested for domestic violence, the department announced Tuesday.
On Nov. 30, 2021, Azle police responded to a domestic disturbance call involving FWPD Officer Nickolas Honea—a 16-year veteran of the department.
Amid learning of Honea's involvement in the call, FWPD began an administrative investigation and placed Honea on restricted duty.
Nearly a year later, on Aug. 22, Azle police obtained an arrest warrant for Honea for a family violence charge.
Police said Honea subsequently turned himself into the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
