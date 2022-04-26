Watch CBS News

Fort Worth police looking to identify driver in fatal hit-and-run

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help finding the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

At 8:25 p.m. April 2, police said a bicyclist was struck by an unidentified Toyota Tundra in the intersection of 700 NW 28th St. and 2800 Prospect Ave. The driver of the Tundra left the scene without rendering aid to the bicyclist, police said.

The hit-and-run location Fort Worth police

The victim later died from their injuries on April 18, police said. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Police describe the Tundra as being black or blue in color and was heading eastbound on NW 28th St. at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run or the location of the Tundra is asked to call 817-392-4884.

