Fort Worth police detective arrested for burglary, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for burglary, the department announced Thursday.

Officials said on July 8, police responded to a burglary call after citizens reported an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun.

During their investigation, officers learned that detective Bryan Lafaurie -- who was off-duty at that time -- had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property.

Bryan Lafaurie Fort Worth Police Department

Lafaurie was then placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," the department stated in a press release.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."

On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie and Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.

Lafaurie has been with the department for eight years and was most recently assigned to the digital forensics unit.