Fort Worth police searching for missing 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto.
Police said Serranto is 90 pounds, 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the 5000 block of Hildring Dr. at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2022.
Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.