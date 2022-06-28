Fort Worth police searching for missing 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto.

Police said Serranto is 90 pounds, 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 5000 block of Hildring Dr. at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2022.

Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.