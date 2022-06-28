Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth police searching for missing 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, June 28th, 2022
Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, June 28th, 2022 03:25

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto.

slate-copy.jpg
Anyone with information about Alyssia Serranto should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.  Fort Worth Police Department

Police said Serranto is 90 pounds, 5'3" with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 5000 block of Hildring Dr. at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2022. 

Anyone with information about this missing child should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. 

First published on June 28, 2022 / 1:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.