Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17.
West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.
Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect.
