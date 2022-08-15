Fort Worth man arrested for shooting girlfriend's son

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police took a man into custody on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend's son during an argument.

At about 6 p.m. on August 14, Fort Worth police, firefighters, and MedStar crews were called to the Fairview Apartments in response to reports of a shooting.

First responders found an adult man who had been shot once in the back. He told police that he and his mother's boyfriend had gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, striking him once in the back. The suspect stayed on the scene and has been taken into custody by officers.

The victim was taken to JPS for treatment, and he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.