Fort Worth libraries close early due to bomb threats

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth libraries closed early on Monday due to bomb threats.

Fort Worth police said they were notified at about 4:45 p.m. by a Fort Worth Library employee saying they received an email from an unknown person who was making bomb threats to multiple libraries.

According to social media, all of the libraries closed at 5:30 p.m.

Fort Worth police and firefighters evacuated all locations and preformed safety protocols to insure that no one was harmed, police said.

Investigators learned that other cities in the area received similar emails and the IP address that was used to send the emails originated from outside the United States.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the public.