Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more school bus drivers

Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more school bus drivers

Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more school bus drivers

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Bus driver shortages continue to impact districts in the metroplex.

Fort Worth ISD is still looking to hire 40 more drivers ahead of the school year.

In the last two years, the district lost about 25% of its drivers and they still haven't bounced back. To make up for it, drivers had to put in extra hours to cover additional routes.

This year they've simplified bus routes and made them more efficient.

"We've created a situation now where we feel our busses will be able to run on time," FWISD Chief of Operations Joseph Coburn said.

The district is offering incentives for people to join. They raised driver pay to $22 an hour and are offering bonuses to employees that refer someone.

Texas requires bus drivers to have a valid Texas CDL Class B driver's license with (P) passenger and (S) school bus endorsement, a Texas School Bus Driver Safety training certificate, and a completed 20-hour certification course.