Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more campus monitors

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth ISD says campus monitors are an essential part of the district's safety and security plan, but not every school has one right now.

The district is working to fill a variety of open positions, including campus monitors, as quickly as possible.

Campus monitors are meant to be Fort Worth ISD's eyes and ears on the ground.

"Their role is very visible, easily identifiable as safety officers on the campus," said Dr. Raul Pena, FWISD's chief talent officer.

They keep an eye out for people who shouldn't be at the school or situations that don't look right, often serving as the first line of defense in case of a threat.

"Campus monitors ensure the safety of the building by monitoring doors throughout the day, high transit areas, the cafeteria," Pena said.

After what happened in Uvalde, Fort Worth ISD added several new security measures, like weekly door checks, an upgraded emergency communication system, and an ID badge requirement for students in grades six through 12.

Another big part of that enhanced security plan was adding 150 campus monitor positions.

"Prior to this, our smaller campuses did not have an allocation for a campus monitor," said Pena. "But as of today, we are proud to say that Fort Worth ISD has an allocation for a campus monitor at every elementary, middle, and high school, which is very exciting."

The district still needs to fill about 80 of those positions though.

The starting salary for a campus monitor is just over $23,000. There's also a $1,000 sign-on bonus right now.

"We're looking for people to come and join our team," he said. "We're excited to welcome those that are ready to commit to our students, enjoy spending their day at schools and helping kids. Not only protecting, but also mentoring as they say hi to students in the hallways, greet parents in the morning as well."

Fort Worth ISD is holding a job fair Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive in Fort Worth. Preregistration at http://bit.ly/FWISDHiring is preferred; however, walk-in attendees are welcome.

The district will be making on-the-spot job offers to qualified campus monitors, teachers, teacher's assistants, substitutes, bus drivers and attendants, custodians, cafeteria workers, and more.

Make sure you bring your resume and ID.