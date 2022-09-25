Watch CBS News
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth

By Alex Keller

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.

At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Witnesses reported that a person fell into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and did not come back up.

Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.

So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.

What led up to the drowning is still not known.

