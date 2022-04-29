Fort Worth Fire Department looking for person of interest in suspected arson

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking the public for help finding a person of interest in a suspected arson case.

On Saturday, April 9 at about 9:11 p.m., Fort Worth Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at the intersection of Dallas Avenue and Tension Drive.

When they arrived crews saw heavy flames coming from a single story commercial metal walled building belonging to the Ready Metal business. The roof collapsed just minutes later.

Firefighters requested aerial ladders to help put out the blaze, which had escalated to a two-alarm response. After about half-an-hour, the 65 fire personnel working the scene were able to declare the fire under control. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Later that evening, the FWFD Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the incident. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set and that the cause was arson. The suspect was captured on surveillance and investigators are asking the public for help identifying them. Fort Worth Police said they believe the suspect is responsible for multiple burglaries as well.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, the FWFD Bureau of Criminal Investigations asks that they contact them at 817-392-6852. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-468-TIPS (8477). Anyone who calls will remain anonymous.