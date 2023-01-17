Watch CBS News
Fort Worth detectives investigating domestic-related homicide

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in the Northwest Division of Fort Worth are investigating after a man was fatally shot by a relative who's a juvenile. 

It happened on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times during a verbal and physical argument. First responders declared him deceased at the home. 

Both the suspect and victim are related, but police didn't provide further details other than they both lived at the home. 

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

