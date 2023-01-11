Fort Worth City Council unanimously votes to rename Hillside Community Center after Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At Tuesday night's Fort Worth City Council meeting, there was debate on whether to rename the Hillside Community Center after Atatiana Jefferson.

It's only about a three-minute walk from where she lived and ultimately, the council unanimously voted to go through with the plan to honor her.

However, some believe it's not right.

This comes just weeks after former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson.

"Y'all know that I am in complete support of renaming Hillside to Atatiana," resident Kendra Richardson said. "I am really surprised that we even have to be here today. I thought renaming Hillside to Atatiana was a done deal. I didn't realize that there was any opposition. I'm very disappointed that there is opposition."

Prior to the vote, several residents spoke in support, but several others spoke against. They believe there's too much history within the center to change its name.

"This is not about Ms. Jefferson's legacy, but this is about other people who have contributed to the Hillside Community," resident Alonda Massey said.

Douglas Spellman said his mother worked at the center for several years and greatly contributed.

"They're asking for an opportunity to have a say so because they have people like my mother who they believe are also deserving of a community center name," he said.

"We want Hillside to continue to keep its legacy," Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles said. "People remember Hillside for being what it is and there are ways that we can do that."

Nettles said the city will not rename Hillside Park and the nearby community center will be called Atatiana Carr Jefferson at Hillside Community Center, keeping both names. Also, a historical marker will be placed on property.

"That is a great compromise, you keep Hillside and you're able to have her name," he said.

Additionally, Nettles said the community will be able to give its input on what should be written on the community marker.