Fort Worth City Council approves $3M for Center for Transforming Lives

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth City council has approved to spend $3 million to help a local nonprofit in Tarrant County. The goal is to give better access to woman and children who need it in Tarrant County.

This new center will offer services like education and other tools, their mission aligns with things Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker has focused.

City council unanimously approved the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will now be used for a contract with a nonprofit organization called Center for Transforming Lives. They plan to develop a new central campus for access to childcare, health services and job development.

"I think all of us believe fully in the vision in center for transforming lives has put forward. It's like a holistic opportunity for families and children in South Fort Worth," Parker said.

The center is currently located in Downtown Fort Worth. This new campus is still in the initial planning stages and more money still must be raised.

"We need high quality childcare in Fort Worth and Tarrant county to help families. I talked a lot about this especially during COVID, it exposed the vulnerability that I've known about for years but moms, parents across the United States are desperate for childcare to get back in the worth force, continue their education," Parker said. "There's so much opportunity there but they want to make sure their children are cared for in a high quality environment."