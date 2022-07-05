Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to grass fires

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 5th, 2022
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 5th, 2022 02:33

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- It was a busy night for North Texas firefighters as they responded to several grass fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks and dry conditions. 

A large fire happened last night at the Panther Island Pavilion. The show was cancelled just a fourth of the way through. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department says they ended the show out of an abundance of caution because of concerns of damage to additional tubes used to shoot off the firework display. 

Once visitors began to leave the area, the pyrotechnic technicians and the Fort Worth Fire Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit reviewed the tubes. They discharged the remaining fireworks display at midnight. 

FWFD said as of late Monday night, they received 800 fire calls, 77 of which were grass fires between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. 

Kennedi Walker

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans, LA. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge, LA. In Baton Rouge, she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 8:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.