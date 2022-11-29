Watch CBS News
Fort Worth boy suffers gunshot wound from drive-by shooting, no suspect in custody

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth boy has suffered a minor gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting. 

The drive-by happened Monday night at about 8:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue I, a private residence.

According to police, the victim was inside the residence when an unknown suspect or suspects drove by the front of the residence, shooting from a firearm several times. The suspect then fled the scene. 

The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition. There is no suspect in custody.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 9:51 PM

