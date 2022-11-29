Fort Worth boy suffers gunshot wound from drive-by shooting, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth boy has suffered a minor gunshot wound as a result of a drive-by shooting.

The drive-by happened Monday night at about 8:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue I, a private residence.

According to police, the victim was inside the residence when an unknown suspect or suspects drove by the front of the residence, shooting from a firearm several times. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition. There is no suspect in custody.