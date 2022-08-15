Watch CBS News
Argument turns deadly following car crash on Fort Worth highway

By Annie Gimbel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A verbal fight prompted by a car crash led to the fatal shooting of a man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15. 

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after finding the victim at the intersection of the Southbound lanes of South University and the Interstate 30 Westbound entrance ramp.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They pronounced the man deceased on-scene.

Police have yet to give a description of the suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim. 

