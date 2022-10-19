Former youth soccer coach charged with criminal sexual conduct

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Current Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cornerstone Healthcare Group in Dallas, Andrew Olnhausen was charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.

U.S. Marshals arrested the 34-year-old in Texas where he awaits extradition back to Michigan. Olnhausen previously worked as a youth soccer coach there.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel laid out the following charges Olnhausen faces:

Four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1, life offenses with lifetime electronic monitoring;

One count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony;

Two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, one being a 20-year felony and the other a seven-year felony;

Three counts of CSC 2, 15-year felonies;

One count of Children – Accosting for Immoral Purpose, a four-year felony;

Five counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession, four-year felonies;

One count of Distributing Sexual Material to a Minor, a two-year felony;

One count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a 90-day misdemeanor.

"I am committed to ensuring victims of sexual abuse and assault receive justice," said Nessel.

Olnhausen was a youth soccer coach with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a soccer player that started when the victim was eleven years old and continued until the victim was sixteen years old.

The charges against Olnhausen are the result of an investigation by the Adrian Police Department. The investigation included searches of his cellphone and social media accounts, where authorities said they discovered dozens of naked images of the victim as well as other evidence that Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim.