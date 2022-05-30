Former TCU star Jeff Gladney dies in early morning car crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Jeff Gladney, former TCU standout and Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick, has passed away.

Gladney was one of the victims in a fatal car crash on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas this morning, CBS Sports confirmed.

"Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff's family, friends and TCU teammates." - TCU Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati

Investigators say their preliminary information indicates one vehicle was speeding and clipped the second vehicle from behind. The speeding vehicle lost control and hit the pier beam of the Woodall Rogers Freeway. The second vehicle was also occupied by two people but neither was seriously injured.

Two victims, including Gladney, were pronounced dead at the scene. Gladney was 25.

Family and teammates of Gladney have expressed their condolences on social media.

We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Saddened by the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvilWRtNAu — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) May 30, 2022

Gladney was a first-round pick for the Vikings in the 2020 NFL draft, then signed with the Arizona Cardinals this season.