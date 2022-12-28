Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.

Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.

Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

"This is one of the most sad cases I have ever presided over," said Judge Scott Wisch. "Her [Hamilton] one bad mistake cost the life of a brilliant and dedicated servant at TCU."

Dulle was a single mother of two boys who moved to Fort Worth from Ohio after her husband died from brain cancer.

Testimony at the sentencing Wednesday began with Kathy Cavins-Tull, the vice chancellor for student affairs at TCU.

She shared how she and her husband stepped in as guardians for Dulle's two young boys, and how Dulle came to TCU to fulfill a promise she made to her dying husband that she would finish her doctorate degree.

"She did it all," Cavins-Tull said. "Devoted to her sons, devoted to the students, and a champion of the of TCU athletic department, helping athletes through times of crisis."

Dulle's father, Jim Elshire, also testified.

"Jamie was an organ donor," Elshire said. "After her death, she saved five different people who got her transplanted organs."

Hamilton's father, Carl, apologized to Dulle's family.

"We're not asking for mercy or a reduced sentence for our daughter, we're only asking for forgiveness," he said.

Hamilton must serve at least half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.