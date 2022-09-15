Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Frisco ISD student arrested, charged with trespassing at Centennial High School

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, September 15th, 2022
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, September 15th, 2022 03:05

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Frisco ISD student has been arrested for criminal trespassing. 

Frisco police received a delayed call at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, regarding a report of a person on the campus of Centennial High School who had a gun. 

The person was later identified as Craig Joseph Adams, 18, a former student of Centennial High School. 

The person who called police said that Adams showed him a gun while in the school's parking lot and was seen walking away from the campus. 

Police said that in an abundance of caution, there was additional police presence at the school Thursday morning. Frisco police executed a warrant for Adams, arresting him around 12 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with criminal trespassing and could face up to 180 days in jail. 

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 5:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.