Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School.

Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media.

"I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police.

Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen.

"School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see an escalation, when spring break comes, you'll see an escalation," added Miller.

The threats can happen in clusters.

"I think when a kid sees someone else gets a reaction, they'll try to copy cat that, if you will," said Miller.

Social media has changed the game according to Miller when it comes to how fast these threats—real or fake can spread.

"People can put messages out anonymously sometimes and so I think that the ability to the timeliness and how fast messages can go out," added Miller.

After what happened in Uvalde, each threat is looked at with more eyes.

"We don't want anyone to think that we're afraid to do our job or we wont do our job, so I think we're at a period now in this post-Uvalde time where I think we're going to overreact as law enforcement," said Miller.

The consequences for making a threat, Miller says, can stay with you for the rest of your life.

"Whenever you make a threat like what took place today in Everman or what has taken place over the past few weeks, that constitutes a terroristic threat in the state of Texas which is a state jail felony," added Miller.

His advice for parents-be nosy.

"It's important for parents to know you need to be in your kids business, you need to know who they are talking to on social media, you need to know what platforms they're dealing with on social media," said Miller.

One thing Miller said is working is people seeing something and saying something when they see a threat and telling authorities.