Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident

LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has died after a climbing accident in California's San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.

Escobar, 31, was a firefighter in Long Beach, California when he died. The Long Beach Fire Department said he was hired on Feb. 5 this year.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February... Posted by Long Beach Fire Department on Thursday, September 29, 2022

Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2013, the No. 47 pick overall.

Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children.