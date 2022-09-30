Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident
LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has died after a climbing accident in California's San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.
Escobar, 31, was a firefighter in Long Beach, California when he died. The Long Beach Fire Department said he was hired on Feb. 5 this year.
Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2013, the No. 47 pick overall.
Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children.
