Former Dallas Cowboy Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

LONG BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has died after a climbing accident in California's San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday.

Escobar, 31, was a firefighter in Long Beach, California when he died. The Long Beach Fire Department said he was hired on Feb. 5 this year. 

It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February...

Posted by Long Beach Fire Department on Thursday, September 29, 2022

Escobar was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2013, the No. 47 pick overall.

Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 8:44 PM

