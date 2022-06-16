'Following the facts in search of truth' investigative committee meets in Uvalde

State legislative committee on Uvalde shooting says preliminary report could come soon

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas House of Representatives committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting held its first hearing in Uvalde today, June 16.

"It's obviously a painful and difficult time here for the people, one that none of us can understand fully," said committee chairman Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows.

The committee held brief opening statements before going into executive session to start questioning witnesses behind closed doors.

"Getting this testimony early while it's still fresh may be very beneficial," said Burrows. "The most respectful thing we can do is try get some of those lingering questions answered for the people in this city," said Burrows.

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman joined Burrows and State Rep. Joe Moody in Uvalde to hear private testimony from witnesses and law enforcement as well.

"To find the truth we will follow the facts. In the end, the facts are what they are. They cannot be ignored, enhanced or diminished," said Guzman. "It is my hope and prayer that our efforts will produce the information the legislature needs to protect our children."

The May 24 school massacre killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers, and left at least 17 other children and adults injured.