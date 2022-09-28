Fletcher's Corny Dogs celebrating 80 years in business at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — When you think about the State Fair of Texas, Fletcher's Corny Dogs may come to mind. They're a beloved State Fair staple that serve hundreds of thousands of people each year.

"It's got that crunch, that bready goodness. It's just a very unique, high quality corny dog," Amber Fletcher said.

Amber is the granddaughter or Neil Fletcher. In 1942, he and his brother Carl Fletcher opened their first stand at the State Fair of Texas, selling corny dogs for just 15 cents.

Both brothers have since passed away and left the business in the hands of their family.

And this year, the famous meal on a stick is celebrating its 80th birthday and business is better than ever.

"Eight decades, 80 years, three generations, we are so grateful to be synonymous with the State Fair," Fletcher said. "Back then it was something new and innovative that people hadn't seen before, and I think it just became this nostalgic tradition that year after year families would bring their kids to."

The Texas staple has grown into a multimillion-dollar business. More than 500,000 corny dogs are sold at the fair every year. And as a treat to their loyal customers, and to commemorate their 80th anniversary, they're giving away 80 free corny dogs every Friday this year.