First Alert Weather Weekend continues due to dangerous heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Our First Alert Weather Weekend will continue through tomorrow. So, tonight and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days because of the dangerous heat.

Today at DFW Airport, we tied a record high temperature of 103º degrees! The old record was 103º set back in 1911. Woo-hoo!

Sunday, we'll see high temperatures around 104º . We could get close to another record high; the current record for June 12 is 103º set back in 1953. It will feel like 108º by afternoon in a few communities.

A Heat Advisory continues for all of North Texas through 7 p.m. Sunday. More dangerous heat is expected.

The heat sticks around through Monday. Highs near 101º . It will feel like 103º by afternoon.

Highs will "drop" into the upper 90s by Tuesday.

No rain is expected in the near term.

Stay cool!