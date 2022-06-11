Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Weekend continues due to dangerous heat

First Alert Weather Day Update: Heat index could top 105º
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Our First Alert Weather Weekend will continue through tomorrow.  So, tonight and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days because of the dangerous heat.

Today at DFW Airport, we tied a record high temperature of 103º degrees!  The old record was 103º set back in 1911.  Woo-hoo!

Sunday, we'll see high temperatures around 104º . We could get close to another record high; the current record for June 12 is 103º set back in 1953. It will feel like 108º by afternoon in a few communities.

A Heat Advisory continues for all of North Texas through 7 p.m. Sunday.  More dangerous heat is expected.

The heat sticks around through Monday. Highs near 101º . It will feel like 103º by afternoon.

Highs will "drop" into the upper 90s by Tuesday.

No rain is expected in the near term.

Stay cool!

ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

