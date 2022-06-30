3 firefighters hospitalized, 1 woman arrested after Dallas house fire

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police have arrested a woman who officials say is responsible for starting a house fire that hospitalized three Dallas firefighters early Thursday morning.

At 12:15 a.m. June 30, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire call at a home located at 2246 Mail Ave. in Northwest Dallas.

When firefighters arrived at the one-story, wood-framed home, they saw smoke coming from the front and "heavy fire" coming from the side.

After forcing entry through the front door, officials said firefighters were overcome by extreme heat and were forced to exit the home. However, one firefighter became disoriented during the process and declared a Mayday -- resulting in a second-alarm response.

That team of firefighters managed to self-extricate with the assistance of additional firefighters and the Mayday response was subsequently cancelled, officials said. Suppression efforts then continued and the fire was extinguished in just over half-an-hour.

Officials said there was one occupant inside the home and was able to make it out safely, but investigators determined that she was the one responsible for the fire by use of a cigarette.

After being interviewed by investigators, the suspect -- identified as 29-year-old Diana Marie Davila -- admitted to starting the fire and was placed under arrest and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Three firefighters were taken to Parkland Hospital with varying degrees of burn injuries, officials said. None of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening and one has already been treated and released.